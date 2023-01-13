Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Cap of $853.40 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $853.40 million and approximately $189.24 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

