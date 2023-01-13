Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of CHT opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

