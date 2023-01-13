Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CHT opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.