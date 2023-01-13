CIBC Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$17.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.23.

Shares of AGI traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.91. 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.99. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,989.72. Insiders sold a total of 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267 in the last ninety days.

