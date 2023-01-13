CIBC Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$17.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.23.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of AGI traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.91. 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.99. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold
In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,989.72. Insiders sold a total of 302,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,267 in the last ninety days.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
