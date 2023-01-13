CIBC Trims Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Target Price to C$4.75

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 11.4 %

OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.