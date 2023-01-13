Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Up 5.8%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $29.75. 262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPR. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $785.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock worth $2,561,804 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 987.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

