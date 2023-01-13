Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 231,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,208 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -299.81 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

