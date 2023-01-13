Cindicator (CND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,442.51

Cindicator (CND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $857,847.75 and $1,442.51 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00429146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,801.20 or 0.30311449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00973318 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.