Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

