Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
