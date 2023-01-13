Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $446.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.