CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading 1.4% Higher

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

CITIC Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advanced materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses worldwide. The company's Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

