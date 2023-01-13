Claris Advisors LLC MO Increases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 8.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

