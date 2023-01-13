Claris Advisors LLC MO Raises Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFAE stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

