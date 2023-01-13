Clear Investment Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,724,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,469,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,090,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.