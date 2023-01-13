Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.11 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.