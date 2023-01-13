Clear Investment Research LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 241.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157,332 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 9.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of GPK opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

