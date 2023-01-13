Clear Investment Research LLC Invests $27,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

