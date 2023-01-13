Clear Investment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.
