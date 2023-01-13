Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

