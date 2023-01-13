Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Down 3.9%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 253,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 129,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloopen Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cloopen Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cloopen Group by 417.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

