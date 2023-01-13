CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Trading Up 0.4%

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 492 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 492 ($5.99). Approximately 39,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 10,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($5.97).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

CML Microsystems Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.97 million and a PE ratio of 3,514.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 469.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CML Microsystems Announces Dividend

CML Microsystems Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

(Get Rating)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.