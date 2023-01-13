Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Montagner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $110,304.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

