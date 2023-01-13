Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insider Sells $96,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,248. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

