Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $57.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.10 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

