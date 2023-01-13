CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.27 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $173.27 million and $455,220.19 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00426209 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,782.93 or 0.30103973 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00947534 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

