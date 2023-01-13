CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.27 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $173.27 million and $455,220.19 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003056 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00426209 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,782.93 or 0.30103973 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00947534 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
