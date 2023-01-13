CoinLoan (CLT) Price Reaches $7.56 on Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $37.78 million and approximately $147.42 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00039042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

