Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $76.36 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.70.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

