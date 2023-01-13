Comparing Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Truxton and Business First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Truxton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Truxton pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Business First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.01 $14.54 million $5.74 11.85 Business First Bancshares $206.22 million 2.65 $52.14 million $2.22 9.82

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 36.75% N/A N/A Business First Bancshares 20.85% 11.94% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien 1-4 family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products, as well as other fiduciary services and private banking products and services. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising debit and credit cards, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, receivables factoring, correspondent banking, and other treasury services, as well as employee and payroll benefits solutions; and drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. As of March 01, 2022, it operates approximately 48 full-service banking centers and three loan production offices across Louisiana, and in the Dallas and Houston markets. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

