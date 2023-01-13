Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07). 55,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 57,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a P/E ratio of 176.67.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

