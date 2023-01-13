Concordium Trading Up 16.3% This Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $49.69 million and $875,444.26 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00434328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.04 or 0.30677467 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.17 or 0.00944000 BTC.

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.