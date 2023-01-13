Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $30.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Confluent Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.19 on Monday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

