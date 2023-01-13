Conflux (CFX) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Conflux has a total market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,816.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00451335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00877772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00112252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00643192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00227414 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02426096 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,381,376.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

