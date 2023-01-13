Conflux Hits Market Capitalization of $52.05 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $52.05 million and $2.19 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00438979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00865477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00109650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00645590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00224190 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02465206 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,236,685.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

