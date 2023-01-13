Constellation Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $117.18 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $117.18 million and approximately $476,758.89 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003068 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00424223 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,790.62 or 0.29963729 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.00964481 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
