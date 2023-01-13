Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,283.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2,283.00 and last traded at C$2,262.49, with a volume of 20231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,255.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSU shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,380.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,095.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,026.89. The company has a market cap of C$47.95 billion and a PE ratio of 72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$16.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.32 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 76.4100039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.363 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

