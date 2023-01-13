ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $122.81 million and $30.13 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00426968 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,768.99 or 0.30157606 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00927574 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

