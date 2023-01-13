ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $122.81 million and $30.13 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00426968 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,768.99 or 0.30157606 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00927574 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
