Continuum Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $351.15 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 35% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $351.15 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

