Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Shares Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.
About Core Gold
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
See Also
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Core Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.