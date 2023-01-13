Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 2.8%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 5,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.