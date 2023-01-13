Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Down 2.8%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 5,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cosan by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cosan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

