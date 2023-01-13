Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.34. 4,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,023. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.41.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.