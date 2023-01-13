Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.
Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.48. 7,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
