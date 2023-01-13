Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.1% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 323,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,773. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

