Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 2,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

