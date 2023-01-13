Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,278. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $547.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

