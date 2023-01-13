Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

COTY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Coty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

