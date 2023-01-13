Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 1.5% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $37,469,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 334,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.