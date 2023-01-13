Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 120,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,733,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.