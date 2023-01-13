Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 17,286 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 6.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of BAR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.94. 15,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,671. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

