Cowen Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $296.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.22.
Shares of ILMN opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $414.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.93.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
