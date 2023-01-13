Cowen Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $296.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $414.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.