Cowen Trims InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Target Price to $45.00

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $35.50.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.25) by $0.19. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.59% and a negative net margin of 1,356.41%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
