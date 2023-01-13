Cowen Trims InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Target Price to $45.00

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INMGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.25) by $0.19. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.59% and a negative net margin of 1,356.41%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INMGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

