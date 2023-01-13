Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) rose 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 993,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,372,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Creatd Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.91.

Institutional Trading of Creatd

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Creatd by 1,909.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Creatd during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Creatd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

